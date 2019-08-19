Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI cut its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Paychex comprises approximately 2.1% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI owned about 0.05% of Paychex worth $16,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in Paychex by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Paychex by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. 70.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $82.39. 471,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,811,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.32 and a twelve month high of $88.43. The company has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.00.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). Paychex had a return on equity of 40.99% and a net margin of 27.42%. The business had revenue of $980.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Paychex’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.32%.

In other news, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 5,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total transaction of $488,113.29. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,688,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.72, for a total value of $40,802.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,331,098.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,996 shares of company stock worth $4,763,436 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley cut Paychex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.09.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

