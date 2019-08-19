Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) PT Set at $140.00 by Wedbush

Wedbush set a $140.00 price target on Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) in a research note published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Paypal from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BTIG Research set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paypal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating on shares of Paypal in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Paypal from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $120.81.

Paypal stock traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.67. 5,709,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,895,868. The stock has a market cap of $123.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.97. Paypal has a 52-week low of $74.66 and a 52-week high of $121.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.60 and its 200 day moving average is $107.31.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 17.14%. Paypal’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paypal will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Aaron Karczmer sold 3,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total transaction of $359,858.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,394.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total transaction of $3,212,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 487,074 shares in the company, valued at $52,160,754.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,110 shares of company stock worth $10,264,058. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 630.2% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paypal during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 386.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Paypal in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

