PEME VCT/PAR VTG FPD 0.01 (LON:PEMB) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Shares of PEME VCT/PAR VTG FPD 0.01 (LON:PEMB) dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 105 ($1.37) and last traded at GBX 106.50 ($1.39), approximately 9,433 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 112.31 ($1.47).

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 89.51.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.

