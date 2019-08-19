Pengrowth Energy (TSE:PGF) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.56

Pengrowth Energy Corp (TSE:PGF) (NYSE:PGH)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.56 and traded as low as $0.33. Pengrowth Energy shares last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 119,713 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on PGF. Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating and set a C$0.50 target price on shares of Pengrowth Energy in a report on Monday, August 12th. CIBC reduced their target price on Pengrowth Energy from C$0.50 to C$0.30 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Pengrowth Energy from C$0.60 to C$0.50 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, Pengrowth Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of C$0.53.

Get Pengrowth Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 357.95, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $184.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.45 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.56.

Pengrowth Energy Company Profile (TSE:PGF)

Pengrowth Energy Corporation, a resource company, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas assets in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Nova Scotia provinces in Canada. The company explores for crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, shale gas, and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing properties are the Lindbergh thermal property covering an area of 20,800 net acres located in Alberta; and Groundbirch property totaling an area of 12,536 net acres located to the south west of Fort St.

Featured Article: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Pengrowth Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pengrowth Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.