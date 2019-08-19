Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) Receives $13.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from $13.50 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

In other Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital news, insider Arthur H. Penn purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.66 per share, for a total transaction of $104,940.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Arthur H. Penn purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $92,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $289,900 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFLT. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 175,673 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 25,045 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 1.9% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 140,761 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Institutional investors own 36.92% of the company’s stock.

PFLT stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.65. The company had a trading volume of 6,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,466. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $13.75. The company has a market capitalization of $447.79 million, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.36.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $22.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.90 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.55%.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

