Peony (PNY) One Day Trading Volume Hits $9.00

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. During the last seven days, Peony has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. Peony has a total market cap of $15,053.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peony coin can currently be bought for about $0.0188 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 106.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000093 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000020 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Peony Coin Profile

Peony (PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 919,192 coins and its circulating supply is 799,359 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io.

Buying and Selling Peony

Peony can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

