Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Price Target Raised to $53.00 at Buckingham Research

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) had its price objective boosted by Buckingham Research from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the food distribution company’s stock.

PFGC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital set a $48.00 target price on shares of Performance Food Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Performance Food Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Performance Food Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.89.

NYSE PFGC opened at $45.60 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.13. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $28.05 and a 52 week high of $46.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.66.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The food distribution company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $281,540.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,972,911.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $861,280 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 75.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Performance Food Group during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Performance Food Group during the second quarter valued at $54,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 12.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,114 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Performance Food Group during the second quarter valued at $185,000. 95.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

