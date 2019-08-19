Phantomx Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (PNX)

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 19th. During the last seven days, Phantomx has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Phantomx has a total market cap of $4,753.00 and $2.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantomx coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including STEX, SouthXchange, Crex24 and Graviex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.54 or 0.00902393 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003857 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001057 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Phantomx (CRYPTO:PNX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 9th, 2017. Phantomx’s total supply is 44,417,594 coins. Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin. Phantomx’s official website is phantomx.co.

Phantomx can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex, SouthXchange and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantomx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantomx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

