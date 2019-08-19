Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by FLC Capital Advisors

FLC Capital Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PM. Buckingham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 9.9% during the second quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 6.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after buying an additional 4,125 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 11.9% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 8.8% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 77.7% during the second quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 11,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 4,980 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

In other news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total value of $96,162.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael R. Kunst bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.66 per share, with a total value of $79,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PM stock traded up $0.93 on Monday, hitting $85.84. The stock had a trading volume of 681,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,999,183. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.88 and its 200-day moving average is $83.58. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.67 and a 52-week high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 80.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

PM has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.92.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.