PHSC (LON:PHSC) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.00

PHSC Plc (LON:PHSC)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.00 and traded as high as $10.02. PHSC shares last traded at $10.02, with a volume of 900,000 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 10 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 9.89. The company has a market cap of $1.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.29.

PHSC Company Profile (LON:PHSC)

PHSC plc, through its subsidiaries, provides health, safety, hygiene, and environmental consultancy services and security solutions to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company also offers food safety, training, plant and equipment inspection, leisure management, security tagging, and product protection consulting services.

