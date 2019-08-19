Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $29.30 Million Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 346,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,888 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.25% of Raymond James worth $29,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Raymond James by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 814,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,606,000 after buying an additional 35,034 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Raymond James by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,643,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,040,000 after purchasing an additional 102,797 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Raymond James in the first quarter worth $217,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC grew its holdings in Raymond James by 88.1% in the first quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 13,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in Raymond James by 1.5% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 29,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 725 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total transaction of $61,494.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at $254,714.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RJF traded up $1.36 on Monday, hitting $77.11. The stock had a trading volume of 299,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,463. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $69.11 and a 52-week high of $96.76. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.52.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.06). Raymond James had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on RJF. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup set a $87.00 price target on shares of Raymond James and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Raymond James currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.88.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

