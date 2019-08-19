Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $50.68 Million Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,312 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals makes up 1.2% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.15% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $50,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $1,805,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 8,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 37.4% during the second quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 38,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,966,000 after buying an additional 10,412 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 104.6% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 385,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,207,000 after acquiring an additional 38,470 shares during the period. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $297.02. The company had a trading volume of 16,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $304.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $350.53. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $287.66 and a 12 month high of $442.00. The firm has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.15.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.69. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.59% and a return on equity of 25.79%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 19.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $333.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $353.00 price target (down from $408.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $353.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $396.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $398.25.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

