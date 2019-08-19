Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 363,667 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,238 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A were worth $13,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 226.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 58.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 8.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 27.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LSXMA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in a report on Sunday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

In other Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A news, Director Andrea L. Wong sold 1,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $46,153.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:LSXMA traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,082. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a 1 year low of $34.92 and a 1 year high of $47.54. The stock has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.24.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

