Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Lowers Position in Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its stake in Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,186,698 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 112,582 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.52% of Viavi Solutions worth $15,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 1.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 77,849 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 88.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 1.9% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 68,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 88,466 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Viavi Solutions by 16.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,639 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VIAV shares. Morgan Stanley set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

VIAV traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.29. 125,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,750,071. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Viavi Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $9.17 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 0.98.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.18 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Amar Maletira sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $33,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 269,370 shares in the company, valued at $3,585,314.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 22,556 shares of company stock valued at $307,093 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

Featured Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV).

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.