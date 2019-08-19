Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Raises Holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,605,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 245,477 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $22,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AQUA. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 141,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 37.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 11,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the first quarter worth $76,000.

Several research firms have issued reports on AQUA. Citigroup lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Evoqua Water Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

Shares of NYSE:AQUA traded up $0.55 on Monday, hitting $15.57. 338,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,776. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp has a 1-year low of $7.92 and a 1-year high of $19.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.23.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $360.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.07 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

