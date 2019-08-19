Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 17,121 Shares of Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 17,121 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.44% of Spark Therapeutics worth $17,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ONCE. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in Spark Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $89,851,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in Spark Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $78,838,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Spark Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $76,059,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Spark Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $67,433,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Spark Therapeutics by 6,497.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 317,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,107,000 after purchasing an additional 312,254 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ONCE traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $100.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,103. Spark Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $34.53 and a one year high of $114.20. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -47.65 and a beta of 2.07.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spark Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $114.50 price target on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.92.

Spark Therapeutics Company Profile

Spark Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include LUXTURNA (voretigene neparvovec) for the treatment of patients with confirmed biallelic RPE65 mutation-associated retinal dystrophy and viable retinal cells.

