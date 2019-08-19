Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Given a $92.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) received a $92.00 target price from stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.12% from the company’s previous close.

PNW has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Argus raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective (up from $87.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $99.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.33.

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock traded up $0.84 on Friday, reaching $94.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,134,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,808. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1 year low of $77.19 and a 1 year high of $99.81. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.04.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.15). Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $869.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,835,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,301,740,000 after purchasing an additional 460,562 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,513,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,177,441,000 after purchasing an additional 49,482 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,639,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $347,830,000 after purchasing an additional 654,505 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,900,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,931,000 after purchasing an additional 565,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,804,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,899,000 after purchasing an additional 109,400 shares in the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

