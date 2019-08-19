Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-one research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, twenty-two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $197.44.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PXD shares. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Imperial Capital cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Shares of PXD stock traded up $2.81 on Monday, hitting $127.42. 127,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,867,136. The firm has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.08. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $114.79 and a 52 week high of $189.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Motco raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2,542.9% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 185 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 224.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 198 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

