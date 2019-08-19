Piper Jaffray Companies Analysts Give Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) a $68.00 Price Target

Piper Jaffray Companies set a $68.00 target price on Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) in a research note published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Cimarex Energy’s Q3 2019 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.52 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.76 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Williams Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $81.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.47.

XEC stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.90. 1,745,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,550,798. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.30. Cimarex Energy has a 1-year low of $37.89 and a 1-year high of $101.19.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.38). Cimarex Energy had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 25.66%. The company had revenue of $546.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cimarex Energy by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,027,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $654,236,000 after purchasing an additional 406,436 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cimarex Energy by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,081,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $420,135,000 after purchasing an additional 102,257 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Cimarex Energy by 20.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,989,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $488,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,027 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cimarex Energy by 15.9% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,937,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $411,588,000 after purchasing an additional 953,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cimarex Energy by 33.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,205,794 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $249,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

