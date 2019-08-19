Piper Jaffray Companies Analysts Give Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) a $83.00 Price Target

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) received a $83.00 target price from equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price target indicates a potential downside of 4.76% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Ralph Lauren’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.47 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.10 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (down from $155.00) on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet downgraded Ralph Lauren from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $127.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ralph Lauren from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.56.

RL stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,287,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,251. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.45. Ralph Lauren has a fifty-two week low of $83.50 and a fifty-two week high of $141.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.86.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 6.91%. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Ralph Lauren news, major shareholder Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 35,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $3,037,832.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 464,282 shares of company stock valued at $49,686,745 over the last 90 days. 34.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 3,333.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 589.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 255 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 40.3% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 515 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 28.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 997 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the second quarter valued at $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

