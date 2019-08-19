Piper Jaffray Companies Analysts Give WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) a $14.00 Price Target

Piper Jaffray Companies set a $14.00 target price on WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) in a research note published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for WPX Energy’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

WPX has been the subject of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks set a $21.00 price objective on WPX Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded WPX Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on WPX Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised WPX Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. Finally, Imperial Capital raised their price objective on WPX Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. WPX Energy has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.44.

Shares of NYSE:WPX traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.52. 5,826,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,851,800. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.26. WPX Energy has a fifty-two week low of $8.79 and a fifty-two week high of $20.80.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $695.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.34 million. WPX Energy had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 23.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that WPX Energy will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in WPX Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 166.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 4,880 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WPX Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WPX Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of WPX Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. 98.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

