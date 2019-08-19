Piper Jaffray Companies Reiterates $15.00 Price Target for Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO)

Piper Jaffray Companies set a $15.00 price objective on Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) in a research note released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Carrizo Oil & Gas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James cut Carrizo Oil & Gas from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. MKM Partners reissued a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Northland Securities cut Carrizo Oil & Gas from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Carrizo Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a market perform rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.28.

Get Carrizo Oil & Gas alerts:

NASDAQ:CRZO traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.89. 4,754,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,220,735. The stock has a market capitalization of $765.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.31. Carrizo Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $7.92 and a fifty-two week high of $26.67.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $264.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.76 million. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 25.15% and a net margin of 55.87%. On average, analysts predict that Carrizo Oil & Gas will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider S P. Iv Johnson sold 8,000 shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total value of $73,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 195,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,786,272.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $226,080. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,136,313 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,409,000 after buying an additional 140,059 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,299,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 89,788 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 16,837 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $565,000.

Carrizo Oil & Gas Company Profile

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Permian Basin in West Texas.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Carrizo Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrizo Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.