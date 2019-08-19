Piper Jaffray Companies Reiterates $200.00 Price Target for NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) received a $200.00 target price from stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price target suggests a potential upside of 17.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cascend Securities raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. BidaskClub downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $210.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.99.

NVDA traded up $11.22 on Friday, hitting $170.78. 20,359,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,197,440. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $124.46 and a 12 month high of $292.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 8.98 and a quick ratio of 7.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 2.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 24.93%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total transaction of $417,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,450,091.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total value of $14,510,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,785,833.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,736 shares of company stock valued at $15,293,726 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 143.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 158 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 181.2% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

