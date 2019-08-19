Pirl Trading 12.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PIRL)

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Pirl has a total market cap of $809,221.00 and $7,460.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pirl has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar. One Pirl coin can now be bought for about $0.0157 or 0.00000144 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pirl Profile

Pirl (PIRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 25th, 2017. Pirl’s total supply is 51,617,690 coins. The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial. The official website for Pirl is pirl.io.

Buying and Selling Pirl

Pirl can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Cryptopia, Sistemkoin and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirl using one of the exchanges listed above.

