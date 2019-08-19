Playkey (PKT) Price Reaches $0.0394 on Top Exchanges

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded up 17.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One Playkey token can currently be bought for about $0.0394 or 0.00000363 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, CoinExchange and Mercatox. Over the last week, Playkey has traded up 17.7% against the US dollar. Playkey has a total market cap of $549,036.00 and $21,160.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Playkey Profile

Playkey’s launch date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,921,512 tokens. The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey. The official website for Playkey is playkey.io. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Playkey Token Trading

Playkey can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, HitBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

