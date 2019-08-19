POA Network (POA) Trading Down 11.1% This Week

POA Network (CURRENCY:POA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. POA Network has a total market capitalization of $3.50 million and approximately $567,882.00 worth of POA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, POA Network has traded down 11.1% against the dollar. One POA Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0145 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, HitBTC, Bibox and Ethfinex.

POA Network (CRYPTO:POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2017. POA Network’s total supply is 260,958,485 coins and its circulating supply is 242,023,925 coins. POA Network’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. The official website for POA Network is poa.network. POA Network’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for POA Network is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

POA Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, HitBTC, Ethfinex, Bancor Network, IDEX and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase POA Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

