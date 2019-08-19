Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) Trading Up 10.2%

Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE)’s share price was up 10.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.35 and last traded at $5.18, approximately 558,320 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 335,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.70.

Several equities analysts have commented on PTE shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Polarityte from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Polarityte in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. National Securities lowered their price objective on Polarityte from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Northland Securities set a $50.00 price objective on Polarityte and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Polarityte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.28.

Get Polarityte alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.41.

Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. Polarityte’s revenue was up 312.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Polarityte Inc will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steve Gorlin sold 53,700 shares of Polarityte stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.94, for a total value of $318,978.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Elliot Mann acquired 35,000 shares of Polarityte stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.33 per share, with a total value of $186,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $293,680 over the last quarter. 43.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Polarityte in the 1st quarter worth about $24,884,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Polarityte by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 988,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,634,000 after buying an additional 196,956 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Polarityte by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 632,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after buying an additional 114,413 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Polarityte in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,835,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Polarityte in the 1st quarter worth about $2,242,000. Institutional investors own 42.55% of the company’s stock.

About Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE)

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

See Also: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Polarityte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polarityte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.