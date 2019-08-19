Polis (POLIS) Price Hits $0.60 on Top Exchanges

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded up 12.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Polis has a total market capitalization of $3.84 million and approximately $4,959.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Polis has traded up 24.5% against the dollar. One Polis coin can now be purchased for $0.60 or 0.00005543 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, STEX, SouthXchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000042 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded 70.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Polis Coin Profile

Polis (CRYPTO:POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. Polis’ total supply is 6,365,709 coins. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polis’ official website is polispay.org.

Polis Coin Trading

Polis can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, SouthXchange and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

