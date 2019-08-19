POPCHAIN (PCH) Market Capitalization Tops $9.13 Million

POPCHAIN (CURRENCY:PCH) traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 19th. One POPCHAIN token can now be bought for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular exchanges including Bit-Z, CoinBene, Bilaxy and LBank. During the last week, POPCHAIN has traded 79.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. POPCHAIN has a market capitalization of $9.13 million and $254,629.00 worth of POPCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get POPCHAIN alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $514.42 or 0.04795644 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00046030 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000932 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

POPCHAIN Token Profile

POPCHAIN (PCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 17th, 2018. POPCHAIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 883,413,384 tokens. POPCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @POPCHAIN_Global. POPCHAIN’s official website is www.popchain.org. POPCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/popchain.

Buying and Selling POPCHAIN

POPCHAIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, Bilaxy, CoinBene, LBank and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POPCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POPCHAIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase POPCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for POPCHAIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for POPCHAIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.