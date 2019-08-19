PopularCoin Reaches Market Cap of $255,416.00 (POP)

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. PopularCoin has a market cap of $255,416.00 and $4.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PopularCoin has traded down 17.8% against the dollar. One PopularCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.00 or 0.00709329 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00012316 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00026971 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000049 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00014781 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002289 BTC.

PopularCoin Profile

POP is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. PopularCoin’s total supply is 3,960,480,490 coins. The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com/popology. The official website for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com. PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PopularCoin Coin Trading

PopularCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PopularCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PopularCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

