Portfolio Solutions LLC Makes New $256,000 Investment in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,015 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 16,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.68, for a total value of $3,774,827.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,958,845.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.26, for a total transaction of $347,618.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,529 shares of company stock worth $5,836,116. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE BDX traded up $3.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $251.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,327. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52 week low of $208.62 and a 52 week high of $265.87. The company has a market capitalization of $67.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.28.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.03. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 27.97%.

BDX has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $267.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays upgraded Becton Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $266.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $262.00 target price (down from $273.00) on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.27.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

