PostRock Energy (OTCMKTS:PSTRQ) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.01

PostRock Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:PSTRQ) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.01. PostRock Energy shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 304 shares.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01.

PostRock Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PSTRQ)

PostRock Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas. It primarily focuses on the production of conventional oil and coal bed methane gas from its properties located in the Cherokee basin, a region in southeastern Kansas, northeastern Oklahoma, and central Oklahoma.

Further Reading: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for PostRock Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PostRock Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.