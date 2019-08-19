PotCoin (POT) Trading Up 1.4% Over Last Week

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 19th. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tux Exchange, Bleutrade, CoinExchange and Bittrex. PotCoin has a total market cap of $1.79 million and approximately $3,259.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10,903.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.60 or 0.01849123 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $322.60 or 0.02958943 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.69 or 0.00703382 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.98 or 0.00816123 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00012350 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00050792 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.03 or 0.00495567 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00128129 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 222,627,435 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com.

Buying and Selling PotCoin

PotCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Tux Exchange, CoinExchange, Trade By Trade, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Bleutrade. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

