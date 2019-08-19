Power Ledger Price Reaches $0.0562 on Exchanges (POWR)

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Over the last seven days, Power Ledger has traded down 11.5% against the dollar. Power Ledger has a total market capitalization of $23.26 million and approximately $437,330.00 worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Power Ledger token can currently be bought for about $0.0562 or 0.00000523 BTC on popular exchanges including Kyber Network, Huobi, Bithumb and LATOKEN.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00267003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009346 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $144.48 or 0.01344089 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000662 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00024013 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00093593 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Power Ledger’s genesis date was July 5th, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 413,600,286 tokens. Power Ledger’s official message board is medium.com/power-ledger. The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger. The official website for Power Ledger is powerledger.io. Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Power Ledger can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, DigiFinex, Cryptopia, LATOKEN, Binance, Upbit, ABCC, Bitbns, TDAX, Huobi, Kucoin, BX Thailand, Bittrex, Bancor Network, Radar Relay, IDEX, Kyber Network and Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Power Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Power Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Power Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

