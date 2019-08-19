PPL (NYSE:PPL) PT Set at $30.00 by Morgan Stanley

PPL (NYSE:PPL) has been assigned a $30.00 target price by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PPL. Bank of America upgraded shares of PPL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of PPL from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James restated an “average” rating on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI set a $31.00 price target on shares of PPL and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.75.

Get PPL alerts:

Shares of PPL stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.45. 5,826,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,464,769. The company has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.15 and its 200 day moving average is $31.01. PPL has a 1 year low of $27.31 and a 1 year high of $32.88.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. PPL had a net margin of 22.97% and a return on equity of 14.57%. PPL’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PPL will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PPL news, insider Philip Swift sold 3,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $114,443.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in PPL by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,914,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $524,518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523,594 shares in the last quarter. Covalis Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,143,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of PPL by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,170,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,329,000 after buying an additional 2,114,378 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PPL by 1,369.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,042,000 after buying an additional 1,864,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PPL by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,843,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,855,739,000 after buying an additional 1,548,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.