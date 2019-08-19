PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Trading 1.3% Higher

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd (TSE:PSK) traded up 1.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$16.79 and last traded at C$16.59, 171,543 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 60% from the average session volume of 425,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.37.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PSK shares. GMP Securities dropped their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$22.25 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. CIBC dropped their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Eight Capital dropped their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$19.15 to C$18.90 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$22.16.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$17.77 and a 200 day moving average of C$18.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$69.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$73.90 million. On average, research analysts forecast that PrairieSky Royalty Ltd will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. PrairieSky Royalty’s payout ratio is currently 174.11%.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile (TSE:PSK)

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

