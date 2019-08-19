PRASM (PSM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $241,396.00

PRASM (CURRENCY:PSM) traded down 66.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. PRASM has a total market cap of $241,396.00 and approximately $17.00 worth of PRASM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PRASM token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger, IDAX and CoinBene. Over the last seven days, PRASM has traded 63% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002765 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00066131 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.97 or 0.00363140 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009326 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000052 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006728 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000083 BTC.

PRASM Profile

PRASM is a token. PRASM’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,249,193,827 tokens. PRASM’s official website is prasm.io. PRASM’s official Twitter account is @PRASM_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PRASM Token Trading

PRASM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, CoinBene and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRASM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRASM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PRASM using one of the exchanges listed above.

