Presbia (NASDAQ:LENS) Shares Up 357.1%

Presbia PLC (NASDAQ:LENS) shares shot up 357.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.32 and last traded at $0.32, 0 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 122,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.07.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Presbia PLC, an ophthalmic device company, develops and markets optical lens implants for treating presbyopia. The company provides the refractive lens for patient surgeries, as well as accessories for procedures. It primarily operates in South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Italy, the Netherlands, Ireland, Canada, and Germany.

