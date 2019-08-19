President Energy (LON:PPC) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of President Energy PLC (LON:PPC) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $5.60. President Energy shares last traded at $6.00, with a volume of 1,099,584 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PPC. FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of President Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of President Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $67.59 million and a P/E ratio of -11.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.55.

President Energy Company Profile (LON:PPC)

President Energy PLC engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in South America. The company holds interests in the Pirity and Hernandarias concessions located in the Pirity Sub-Basin in Paraguay; the CNO-8 Puesto Guardian, and Matorras and Ocultar licenses in Argentina; and the Las Bases and Puesto Prado Concessions in Rio Negro Province, Argentina.

