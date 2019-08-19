PRiVCY (PRIV) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $4.00

PRiVCY (CURRENCY:PRIV) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One PRiVCY coin can now be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24. PRiVCY has a market capitalization of $75,000.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of PRiVCY was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PRiVCY has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00263644 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009296 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.84 or 0.01339135 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000657 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00023120 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00093018 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002317 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

PRiVCY Coin Profile

PRiVCY is a coin. PRiVCY’s total supply is 22,175,970 coins and its circulating supply is 16,508,939 coins. PRiVCY’s official Twitter account is @PRiVCY_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PRiVCY is privcy.io. The Reddit community for PRiVCY is /r/PRiVCY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PRiVCY Coin Trading

PRiVCY can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRiVCY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRiVCY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PRiVCY using one of the exchanges listed above.

