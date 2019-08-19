Pro Medicus (ASX:PME) Trading 4.5% Higher

Pro Medicus Limited (ASX:PME)’s share price traded up 4.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as A$27.14 ($19.25) and last traded at A$27.14 ($19.25), 366,027 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$25.98 ($18.43).

The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is A$28.52.

About Pro Medicus (ASX:PME)

Pro Medicus Limited provides radiology information systems (RIS), picture archiving and communication systems (PACS), and advanced visualization solutions worldwide. It offers medical software for practice management; integration products; Promedicus.net secure email; healthcare software that provides radiologist and clinicians with advanced visualization capability for viewing 2-D, 3-D, and 4-D medical images; and PACS/Digital imaging software.

