Probiotec (ASX:PBP) Trading Down 1.9%

Probiotec Limited (ASX:PBP)’s share price dropped 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as A$1.51 ($1.07) and last traded at A$1.54 ($1.09), approximately 1,486 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.57 ($1.11).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of A$1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.41, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $92.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58.

About Probiotec (ASX:PBP)

Probiotec Limited develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical, consumer health, and nutraceutical products in Australia and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Contract Manufacture, and Obesity and Weight Management. It primarily engages in the contract manufacturing of pharmaceutical, food, and animal nutrition products for pharmaceutical and food companies; manufacture and sale of a range of obesity and weight management products in various channels, including FMCG, pharmacy, health food stores, and online; and provision of Celebrity Slim and Impromy weight loss programs.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Probiotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Probiotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.