Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Sets New 12-Month High at $84.06

Shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $84.06 and last traded at $83.78, with a volume of 852542 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $82.39.

A number of analysts have commented on PLD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Prologis from $75.00 to $78.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI set a $80.00 price objective on Prologis and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Prologis from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Prologis from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup set a $86.00 target price on Prologis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.18.

The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.03.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.16). Prologis had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 55.04%. The company had revenue of $700.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Prologis Inc will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas S. Olinger sold 13,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $1,073,444.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,699,860.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene F. Reilly sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total value of $1,021,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,178.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,551 shares of company stock valued at $2,803,425 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 684,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,808,000 after purchasing an additional 90,100 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Prologis by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 799,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,052,000 after purchasing an additional 104,742 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Prologis by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,751,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,267,000 after purchasing an additional 148,847 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,650,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,177,000 after purchasing an additional 13,074 shares in the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

