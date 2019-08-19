ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) PT Set at $25.00 by Chardan Capital

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) has been given a $25.00 price objective by equities researchers at Chardan Capital in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 183.77% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

ProQR Therapeutics stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.81. 78,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 9.51 and a quick ratio of 9.51. ProQR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The company has a market capitalization of $319.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,057,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,428,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 60.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidates include eluforsen, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; QR-313, a dermatology candidate for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa; and QR-421a and QR-411 to treat type 2A Usher syndrome.

