ProShares Ultra Industrials (NYSEARCA:UXI) Stock Price Up 2.1%

ProShares Ultra Industrials (NYSEARCA:UXI) rose 2.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $74.86 and last traded at $75.16, approximately 160 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.65.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.61.

Get ProShares Ultra Industrials alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UXI. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Industrials in the first quarter valued at $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Industrials in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Industrials in the second quarter valued at $1,516,000.

About ProShares Ultra Industrials (NYSEARCA:UXI)

ProShares Ultra Industrials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones United States Industrials Index. The Dow Jones United States Industrials Index measures the performance of the industrial industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include building materials, heavy construction, factory equipment, heavy machinery, industrial services, pollution control, containers and packaging, industrial diversified, air freight, marine transportation, railroads, trucking, land-transportation equipment, shipbuilding, transportation services, advanced industrial equipment, electric components and equipment, and aerospace.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.