QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) PT Set at $55.00 by B. Riley

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) received a $55.00 price objective from analysts at B. Riley in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 46.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on QADA. BidaskClub cut QAD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut QAD from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. QAD has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

NASDAQ:QADA traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.49. The company had a trading volume of 41,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,307. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.63. QAD has a one year low of $36.49 and a one year high of $61.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.02 million, a PE ratio of 73.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.10. QAD had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $78.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QAD will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other QAD news, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $87,780.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 4,440,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,875,769.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 5,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $222,922.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 4,472,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,126,076.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,117 shares of company stock worth $1,331,692. Insiders own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in QAD by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,947 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in QAD by 2.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in QAD by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 26,919 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in QAD in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in QAD in the first quarter worth $41,000. 46.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QAD Company Profile

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

