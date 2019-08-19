Qbao (QBT) Market Capitalization Achieves $938,454.00

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One Qbao token can currently be bought for $0.0144 or 0.00000134 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEgg, Coinnest, Gate.io and Allcoin. In the last seven days, Qbao has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar. Qbao has a market cap of $938,454.00 and approximately $14,823.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qbao Token Profile

QBT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2013. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339. The official website for Qbao is qbao.fund. Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339. The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao.

Buying and Selling Qbao

Qbao can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Gate.io, Coinnest, EXX and Allcoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbao should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qbao using one of the exchanges listed above.

