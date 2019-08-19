QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,702,163 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 139,692 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.72% of QEP Resources worth $12,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QEP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of QEP Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $19,230,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QEP Resources during the first quarter valued at $18,806,000. Oslo Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 13.6% during the first quarter. Oslo Asset Management AS now owns 6,993,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,478,000 after buying an additional 835,888 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,055,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $101,655,000 after buying an additional 803,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 119.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,110,649 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,652,000 after buying an additional 605,238 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:QEP traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,551,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,577,189. QEP Resources Inc has a 1 year low of $3.39 and a 1 year high of $12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $894.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.91 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.04.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). QEP Resources had a negative net margin of 44.56% and a positive return on equity of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $296.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. QEP Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that QEP Resources Inc will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th.

In other news, Director David A. Trice bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $38,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy J. Cutt bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 228,777 shares in the company, valued at $924,259.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 30,000 shares of company stock worth $119,450. 1.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QEP shares. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of QEP Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QEP Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Raymond James lowered shares of QEP Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. CIBC reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of QEP Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $8.00 price objective on shares of QEP Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.73.

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

