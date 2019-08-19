Quantis Network (QUAN) Price Down 24.2% This Week

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One Quantis Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. During the last week, Quantis Network has traded 24.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Quantis Network has a market capitalization of $8,888.00 and $23,431.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quantis Network Coin Profile

Quantis Network’s total supply is 5,540,572 coins. Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork. Quantis Network’s official website is quantisnetwork.org.

Quantis Network Coin Trading

Quantis Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

