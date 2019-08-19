Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires Shares of 3,719 Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,733,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $359,252,000 after purchasing an additional 188,185 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 623,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $118,455,000 after purchasing an additional 18,179 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 512,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $106,210,000 after purchasing an additional 14,189 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 340,142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,731,000 after purchasing an additional 11,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 193,615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,118,000 after purchasing an additional 14,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Buckingham Research reduced their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $295.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.91.

In related news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 1,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.68, for a total transaction of $428,546.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,033 shares in the company, valued at $7,782,666.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Nicolas G. Schuck sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.46, for a total value of $102,230.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,774.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,237 shares of company stock valued at $924,894. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HII traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $208.74. 782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,408. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.18. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a fifty-two week low of $173.80 and a fifty-two week high of $262.32.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 42.07% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.02%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Recommended Story: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.